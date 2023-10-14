Open Menu

Seasonal Fresh Fruits, Water Consumption Necessary To Maintain Healthy Skin In Winter: Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Seasonal fresh fruits, water consumption necessary to maintain healthy skin in Winter: expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A health expert on Saturday stressed public awareness for extra care for sensitive skin in winter and recommended the public to add seasonal fresh fruits and ensure adequate water consumption to maintain healthy skin to get that glow.

A renowned Dermatologist Dr Sayed Ghulam Abbas Shah talking to a ptv news channel stressed that the winter seasonal fruits not only give you the right nutrition but can also do wonders for your skin, adding that vegetable markets nowadays are flooded with a variety of seasonal fruits and these tasty delights are brimming with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which keep human body and skin well hydrated.

He further explained that among many other nutritional benefits that fruits offer, they are also particularly beneficial for the health of one’s skin and hair.

During the winter season, our skin needs extra care and attention, he said, adding, that dry skin is one of the common problems during the winter season.

The cold weather results in dry, itchy, and scaly skin. Many also experience sensitive skin during this season, he mentioned.

Simple modifications in your skincare routine, lifestyle, and diet can help you ensure healthy skin this winter, he added.

He also suggested that prolonged hot showers dehydrate your skin, use a hydrating cleanser on your skin, and try to oil your skin with warm coconut oil pre-shower.

Moisturizers are a must in winter. Skin needs moisturizing, as much as your body needs hydration, he added.

To a question, he replied, that drinking water is essential for everyone, especially those who have dry and dehydrated

skin, adding, a diet with nutrients your body needs during this time of the year.

To another query about Skin cancer, he replied having a dermatologist inspect the skin is the best way to detect potential problem spots and ensure early treatment.

Remember that skin cancer is highly treatable when detected before it has had the opportunity to spread to internal organs, he added.

Early diagnosis and treatment is essential to avoid its spread to surrounding tissue, nerves, and bones, he highlighted.

As part of a complete early detection strategy, we recommend that the public should consult a dermatologist once a year for a full-body, professional skin exam or more often if you are at a higher risk of skin cancer.

Related Topics

Weather Water Oil Turkish Lira Market Cancer Best PTV

Recent Stories

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

4 minutes ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

19 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

41 minutes ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

1 hour ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

5 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan