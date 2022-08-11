UrduPoint.com

Seasonal Nullahs, Streams Flooded As Torrential Rains Hit Parts Of AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Seasonal nullahs and streams besides rivers flowing in Azad Jammu Kashmir, including in Mirpur division, were flooded after the upper reaches - besides various ground parts of the state lashed with first heavies rainfall since the wee hours on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) Seasonal nullahs and streams besides rivers flowing in Azad Jammu Kashmir, including in Mirpur division, were flooded after the upper reaches - besides various ground parts of the state lashed with first heavies rainfall since the wee hours on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has warned people dwelling close to the seasonal nullahs and streams to refrain from visiting the flooded ponds, rivers and streams as the main spell of the torrential rains have begun in various parts of the State.

Mirpur district and outskirts lashed with much awaited cats and dogs rains that kicked off the advent of the monsoon rains which also hit various other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to details, various parts of the AJK state lashed with torrential rains that played havoc in various areas including Mirpur district causing partial loss to the material � especially in the news City and various adjoining slums in various parts of this district, official sources confirmed.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall since about the last midnight of day breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water. The rain continued intermittently till Wednesday afternoon.

The rains partially affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports.

There are also reports of uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in the division and adjoining areas because of the wind storm which lasted for over an hour.

The torrential rains coupled with speedy wind storm hit various parts of the city partially affecting the daily life. The low-lying Mirpur-Kotli Highway and other city streets inundated with heavy rainy water that badly disturbed the vehicular traffic for several hours. The rainy water also entered the road-side buildings in thickly populated low lying residential sectors including Sangoat and other areas located close to this side of the Mangla lake.

Some incidents of land sliding were also reported in various sectors of the recently developed The New City in Mirpur, housing the Mangla dam affectees. It caused cracks in several residential buildings in the New City, dwellers said adding, the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors on the model city.

The laborers engaged in the construction work as well as the kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the torrential rains in the area which were much expected to be continued in the ground as well as the upper reaches of AJK during the next 24 hours.

