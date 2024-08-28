Seasonal nullahs, streams rise to floods as rains hit upper reaches, plains areas in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Aug, 2024) Various parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) lashed with heavy rainfall of almost last spell of the monsoon since late Tuesday night.

Various top mountainous high reaches of Muzaffarabad division including Neelam valley and plain areas of Mirpur division received heavy rainfall where seasonal nullahs and streams were flooded .

The AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has warned people living areas close to the banks of seasonal nullahs and streams to refrain from visiting the flooded ponds, rivers and streams as the main spell of the torrential rains had begun in various parts of the state.

The rains partially affected the electricity, roads and tele communication system in certain areas of Neelam valley and Mirpur division, the reports said.

Some incidents of land sliding were also reported in various sectors of the recently developed The New City in Mirpur, housing the Mangla dam affectees.

Intermittent rain was continuing till filing of this report.

