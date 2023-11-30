Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gradually goes down in reservoir

Besides the seasonal scheduled stipulated power production, the release of water from the country’s second-largest Mangla Dam stepped up reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1176.20 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 2.979 MAF on Thursday

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2023) Besides the seasonal scheduled stipulated power production, the release of water from the country’s second-largest Mangla Dam stepped up reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1176.20 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 2.979 MAF on Thursday.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in country's 2nd largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1180.00 feet after discharge of 65.80 feet of water from the reservoir by Thursday.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP on Thursday.

At present 2.979 million acre-feet (MAF) water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA said.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 5600 cusecs with outflows of 30000 cusecs of water from the dam on Thursday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained on Thursday:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 22100 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7300 cusecs and Outflows 7300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 11300 cusecs and Outflow 11300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 5600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7300 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 54900 cusecs and Outflows 48400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 46400 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 45000 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 45000 cusecs and Outflows 38200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 36400 cusecs and Outflows 11600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9100 cusecs and Outflows 700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflow 6400 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 9000 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1497.94 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.059 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1176.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.979 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.053 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

