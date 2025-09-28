Seasonal Shift Triggers Surge In Child Infections, Warns Pediatric Specialist
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Renowned pediatric specialist Dr Naveed Qureshi said on Sunday that with the onset of seasonal changes, a significant rise in cases of chest and throat infections, along with ailments like colds, coughs, and fevers, is being reported among children.
Talking to APP on Sunday, he urged parents to exercise caution, particularly during the current weather conditions, by avoiding giving children junk food, sour snacks, and street foods that could exacerbate their vulnerability to illnesses.
"Even minor negligence on the part of parents could lead to severe health complications for children," Dr Naveed Iqbal Qureshi warned. He further noted that the ongoing smog and fog conditions are especially hazardous for young children, emphasizing that simple preventive steps can help safeguard them from a variety of diseases.
Pediatric Specialist Dr Naveed Qureshi called on parents to prioritize their children’s health and ensure adequate protection against the adverse effects of changing weather and environmental conditions.
Recent Stories
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 1,582 suspects in heinous crimes in 2025 so far33 seconds ago
-
Access to information a fundamental right: Governor Kundi34 seconds ago
-
Attock journalists demand transparent elections, release of press club building36 seconds ago
-
Citizens welcome Maryam Nawaz’s electric bus service in Sargodha38 seconds ago
-
Seasonal shift triggers surge in child infections, warns pediatric specialist40 seconds ago
-
Awareness programme in Sargodha highlights dangers of smoking42 seconds ago
-
Livestock backbone of country's agriculture11 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges federal government to establish BISP Reform Pilot Committee20 minutes ago
-
Installation of cameras in 73 school buses begins20 minutes ago
-
Challan tickets issued to 29,000 citizens21 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws injured as accomplices open fire on police van in Hassanabdal21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker mourns loss of journalist Ahmed Nawaz’s sister21 minutes ago