Seasonal Shift Triggers Surge In Child Infections, Warns Pediatric Specialist

Published September 28, 2025

Seasonal shift triggers surge in child infections, warns pediatric specialist

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Renowned pediatric specialist Dr Naveed Qureshi said on Sunday that with the onset of seasonal changes, a significant rise in cases of chest and throat infections, along with ailments like colds, coughs, and fevers, is being reported among children.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he urged parents to exercise caution, particularly during the current weather conditions, by avoiding giving children junk food, sour snacks, and street foods that could exacerbate their vulnerability to illnesses.

"Even minor negligence on the part of parents could lead to severe health complications for children," Dr Naveed Iqbal Qureshi warned. He further noted that the ongoing smog and fog conditions are especially hazardous for young children, emphasizing that simple preventive steps can help safeguard them from a variety of diseases.

Pediatric Specialist Dr Naveed Qureshi called on parents to prioritize their children’s health and ensure adequate protection against the adverse effects of changing weather and environmental conditions.

