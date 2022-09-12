Seasoned agriculturist seeks introduction of innovative methods for agriculture in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) Sep 11 (APP)::Seasoned Agriculturist and the State Agriculture Department's Deputy Chief (Extension) Amina Rafi Sunday visited the agriculture farm established with the support of the Department of Agriculture at Parscha in the State metropolis Sunday.

During her visit Ms. Rafi inspected the modern sand increase block of Maize, fruit orchards and vegetables. On the occasion, the farm owner Sohail Khan briefed the visiting delegation about the ongoing farming activities and problems being faced during the production of vegetables.

He also thanked the delegation for the timely and effective cooperation of the agriculture department.

"Agriculture department is always engaged to guide the farmers", she said adding that on the direction of the agriculture secretary, regular meetings were being held in which departmental officers visit the field and guide the landowners.

She said that an agricultural exhibition was being organized under the auspices of the department of agriculture, Muzaffarabad Division in which farmers from all over the district would display their agricultural products.