Seasoned Film, TV Actor, Director Syed Kamal Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Renowned film and television actor, producer and director Syed Kamal was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on April 27, 1937, he performed in a few Indian movies before migrating to Pakistan.

He emerged as a popular film star in the 1960s and the 1970s as his film 'Tauba' (1963) proved to be a hit at the box office. Having a striking resemblance to the Indian filmstar Raj Kapoor, Kamal's first appearance in his Pakistani movie by producer Shabab Keranvi was in 'Thandi Sarak' (1957).

Some of his major films included Sawera, Apna Paraya, Banjaran, Zamana Kya Kahega, Ashiana, Aisa Bhi Hota Hai, Behan Bhai, Shehnai, Nai Laila Naya Majnu, Road To Swat, Honeymoon, Insan Aur Gadha, Jat Kuryan Tau Darda, Aj Diyan Kurrian, Kal De Munday, Jat Kamala Gaya Dubai and Siyasat.

He also directed a number of films, including Shehnai, Yahan Say Wahan Tak, Doosri Maan, Meray Bacchay Meri Aankhein, Dard-i-Dil and Aaliya and Insaan Aur Gadha.

After retirement from films, he began acting in Pakistan Television dramas. His most notable tv appearance is in the hit TV drama 'Kashkol', wherein he played a wealthy businessman whose son (played by his real-life son, Ghalib Kamal) becomes addicted to heroin.

Syed Kamal died on October 1, 2009, after a prolonged illness and was laid to rest in Karachi.

