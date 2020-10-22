UrduPoint.com
Seasoned Legal Expert Asma Ali Shah Inducted As Law Officer At State-run MBBS Mirpur Women Development Center:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:10 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 22 (APP):Seasoned distinguished legal expert Asma Ali Shan has been inducted as Law Officer of the State-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women Development Centre in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir in acknowledgement of her long out-standing performance and professional skills in the organization, an official notification released to the media here on Wednesday said.

Shan has long distinguished career in the legal field since she emerged as law graduate (LLB) from Kashmir Law College Mirpur.

She secured the membership of Mirpur district Bar Association Mirpur in 2004.

Being Law Officer Women Development Centre Mirpur, she will perform as In charge Legal Desk.

Before securing the distinction, Asma Ali Shan was earlier performing as Legal Advisor for survivors since 2006.

She presented in different courts of law in over 2000 cases of different natures by demonstrating her excellent professional skills through the best of her abilities, high intellect and pen on social and domestic violence and forced marriages in all the three districts of the UK-based Kashmiri expatries' Mirpur division.

