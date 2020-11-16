UrduPoint.com
Seasons First Rain Breaks Dry Spell In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Seasons first rain breaks dry spell in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 15 (APP):Months-long dry spell ends as the incessant rains continue to lash Mirpur and other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir since last evening which was continuing intermittently till late Sunday.

The semi-hilly-Mirpur district of AJK, besides various other parts of the State, received the light rainfall the second successive day Sunday.

Various parts of Mirpur district including city besides some adjoining areas of the state lashed with the light down pour – first of the current season amidst thick fog turning the weather chilly.

In Mirpur, the rains, with wind storm of mild intensity, started at the wee hours which continued till this evening intermittently.

The rainfall turned the weather more cold and resultantly people went into the heavy clothing first ever since the current winter started.

Weather experts have predicted continuation of the intermittent drizzling in plains during next 24 hours. The entire AJK region was passing through the dry weather since the advent of the winter.

