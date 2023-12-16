(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Several parts of the northern Pakistan, particularly the Quetta region as well as the Ziarat hill station wore a white sheet after the season’s first snowfall that plummeted the temperatures below the freezing point in several areas.

Areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat, Qilla Saifullah, Zoab were reeling under biting cold. Temperature dropped further following first snowfall of the season, a report aired by a Private news channel reported.

Land, trees and mountains were seen covered with about three inches to 1 foot of snow which was extremely bewitching for residents and tourists alike, a resident of area said.

Like the beauty of the lake, the hearts of local residents are also beautiful as local people are very simple and hospitable, said a tourist.

"People coming to enjoy the snow are advised to keep their tanks full," said a local while pointing to the long queue of stationary cars.

He further urged visitors to bring proper winter gear including warm clothes and shoes, adding,"Please don't wear heels or dress shoes with leather soles."

The enthusiastic tourists built snowmen and threw snowballs at each other, said another tourist, adding, some were posing for photographs and others were busy in taking selfies.

To facilitate tourists, local police have also devised a comprehensive traffic plan, issued traffic advisories, and announced a helpline while constantly rescuing vehicles stuck in snow.

He urged tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess, particularly during snowfall, could be

avoided.

"This enchanting snowfall has not only painted the region in a picturesque hue but has also elevated the winter

experience," said a tourist.

"The mesmerizing scenes of snow-covered mountains are attracting attention, making it an ideal destination for those seeking the magic of winter."

A mother said that snowfall was the favorite time of our children and they were much excited for playing in snow, making snowman and taking selfies to share with their friends.

On the other hand, people in Ziarat valley were disturbed after electricity shortage and problems in gas pressure, the only means to maintain room temperatures in winter.