Seat adjustment to be settle down soon: Samar Haroon Bilour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The leader of the Awami National Party Samar Haroon Bilour on Saturday said there should be a level playing field for all political parties. Her party would not accept the treatment given to a single party in the last election.

She said this while talking to media men here.

She said the bat sign has been withdrawn from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the PTI intra-party election was held in two hours and the posts will also be divided, Samar Harun Bilour alleged.

Awami National Party also does not accept the PTI intra-party election, Samar Haroon Bilour said. All political parties should be seen as equal in the election, Samar Haroon Bilour added. ANP does not want to be with any other party as happened with Awami National Party in the last elections, Samar Haroon Bilour said. Samar Haroon Bilour said that the matters related to the seat allocation of all political parties except PTI are being settled.