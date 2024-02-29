Seats allotted to treasury, opposition in KP assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The seats allotted to treasury and opposition members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members by allotting benches in front of the speaker.

Seats reserved for 26 opposition members were placed left in front of the Speaker chair.

PML-N has allotted the front seats of the opposition to member Ibadullah and JUIF's Akram Durrani.

Ali Amin Gandapur and Babar Saleem Swati have been allotted front seats on government benches.