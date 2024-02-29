Seats Allotted To Treasury, Opposition In KP Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The seats allotted to treasury and opposition members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members by allotting benches in front of the speaker.
Seats reserved for 26 opposition members were placed left in front of the Speaker chair.
PML-N has allotted the front seats of the opposition to member Ibadullah and JUIF's Akram Durrani.
Ali Amin Gandapur and Babar Saleem Swati have been allotted front seats on government benches.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly's newly elected lawmakers take oath7 minutes ago
-
23 accused arrested in operation against immoral activities7 minutes ago
-
Nafeesa Shah urges opposition to play a positive role in the parliament7 minutes ago
-
ICP’s Safe City technical monitoring team carried out effective operations in 202416 minutes ago
-
Cloudy in most districts of the province, heavy rain likely: Met Office16 minutes ago
-
Two more members of KP assembly take oath16 minutes ago
-
MNA raises voice over ignored basic rights of Dera Ismail Khan' public16 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses national unity, consensus building17 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 81 kg drugs in five operations17 minutes ago
-
Two killed in bus, rickshaw collision17 minutes ago
-
14 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized17 minutes ago
-
PML-N to lead country out of challenges, MNA says47 minutes ago