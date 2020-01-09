Seats for two federal colleges approved, others in process

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday described as factually incorrect a news report published in a section of the press claiming that the Ministry had been using bureaucratic procedures to delay the sanction of 64 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff for federal colleges despite their approval and recommendation by the Planning Commission

In a statement, the Finance Division clarified that the case for creation of 64 posts for IMCG I-8/3, IMCG I-14/3, was moved to Finance Division without complete information and requisite documentation.

Hence the matter was referred back to Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training for the needful, it added.

The statement further said that requisite input from the relevant ministry had been received and the case was being processed in an expeditious manner.

The statement pointed out that similar posts for educational institutions in Bhara Kahu and Sihala areas of Islamabad had already been approved by the Finance Division and the same had been acknowledged and mentioned in the news report, belying the impression of red-tape created by the news report in the case of other colleges.