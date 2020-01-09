UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seats For Two Federal Colleges Approved, Others Being Expedited

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Seats for two federal colleges approved, others being expedited

Ministry of Finance has described as factually incorrect a news report published in a section of the press claiming that the Ministry of Finance had been using bureaucratic procedures to delay the sanction of 64 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff for federal colleges despite their approval and recommendation by the Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Ministry of Finance has described as factually incorrect a news report published in a section of the press claiming that the Ministry of Finance had been using bureaucratic procedures to delay the sanction of 64 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff for federal colleges despite their approval and recommendation by the Planning Commission.In a statement, the Finance Division has clarified that the case for creation of 64 posts for IMCG I-8/3, IMCG I-14/3, was moved to Finance Division without complete information and requisite documentation.

Hence the matter was referred back to Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training for the needful.The statement further said that requisite input from the relevant ministry had been received and the case was being processed in an expeditious manner.

The statement pointed out that similar posts for educational institutions in Bhara Kahu and Sihala areas of Islamabad had already been approved by the Finance Division and the same had been acknowledged and mentioned in the news report, belying the impression of red-tape created by the news report in the case of other colleges.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Same From

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

21 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

21 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

36 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

36 minutes ago

Egypt confirms its fifth participation in Arab Wom ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan a truly welfare state in line with the vi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.