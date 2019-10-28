Seawater inundates islands, coastal villages, Govt departments on high alert

Floodwater due to the influence of the Super Cyclone "Kyarr" entered the coastal localities, villages and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Golf Club on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Floodwater due to the influence of the Super Cyclone "Kyarr" entered the coastal localities, villages and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Golf Club on Monday.

Many islands and areas of fishermen have been inundated to the rising water level of the sea, claimed a statement of Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS).

FCS Chairman Abdul Burr said that relief camps have been set up at Baba Bhit Island, Shams Pir Island and Kemari. The Chairman said that he himself would be monitoring the relief work.

The fishermen were called back the other day following the Super Cyclone in the sea and they were not being allowed to venture in the sea.

According to a press release of the Pakistan Meteorological Department the super cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea has moved further west-northwestward during the last 12 hours and now lay centered at 8pm of October 28, near Lat with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmph at about 745 km southwest of Karachi and 1180 km east of Salalah (Oman).

The storm is likely to move further northwestwards Oman coast during next few days. Currently, none of the Pakistan coastal areas is under direct threat from this system. However, under its influence scattered DS/TS-rain is expected in lower Sindh and along Makran coast during Wednesday-Friday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture in deep sea from Monday.

Meanwhile, the Government of Sindh in view of Super Cyclone in the Arabian Sea through a notification imposed a ban on swimming/bathing, boating and fishing at the beaches/ seaside under Section 144 (6) Cr.P.C. within the territorial limits of Karachi Division, Thatta and Badin districts till November 5 to avoid any untoward incident of drowning which may occur due to swimming/bathing, boating and fishing in the sea.

In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr.P.C. the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned is hereby authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.P.C against the violators of the notification.

Furthermore, Sindh Health Services Director General in a letter to the Divisional Director Health Services - Karachi and District Health Officers of Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Karachi West, Karachi Malir, Karachi East, Karachi South, Karachi Korangi, Karachi Central, directed to implement 24/7 emergency in all hospitals and health facilities.

He added that no leave shall be allowed to any medical and paramedical staff during mentioned days, to increase number of medical and paramedical staff where needed accordingly, ensure the availability of all medicines and surgical supplies, provision of well-equipped ambulance for transportation and to submit the report to him in case of any emergency, for onward transmission to higher authorities.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Mayor Karachi, Commissioner Karachi and other relevant authorities to remain high-alert and to ensure preventive measures to cope and avoid losses of lives and properties at maximum.

He asked the authorities to ensure displacement of residents of coastal areas and to move them to safer places.

Imran Ismail also contacted Pakistan Navy Commander Karachi and discussed preventive measures of Super Cyclone.