Sec Agri For Increasing Women Counters At Fair Price Shops

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftekhar Ali Sahu directed the officers concerned to increase women counters at Agriculture Fair Price Shop to facilitate maximum people in the holy month.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Secretary Agriculture said that fair price shops have been set up across the province on directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif where maximum relief was being offered to masses during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that separate sitting arrangements have been made for disabled persons and officers concerned have been directed to increase counters for women at each fair price shop.

He said that 13 basic commodities were being offered to masses to subsidized rates and availability of these commodities was being ensured from 9 am to 5 pm.

