UrduPoint.com

Sec Agriculture South Cuts Christmas Cake With Christian Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Sec Agriculture South cuts Christmas cake with Christian employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Dr. Faisal Zahoor, cut the Christmas cake along with the Christian employees working in department at Agriculture Secretariat South Punjab.

He congratulated the Christmas community.

On this occasion, Dr. Faisal Zahoor said that Christmas was a festival which is celebrated by the Christian community with religious enthusiasm.

He said that all the minorities including Christian community enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

He asked the employees to offer special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country on the special day of Christmas.

On this occasion, all the Christian employees thanked the Secretary Agriculture South Punjab for cutting the Christmas cake and expressed their commitment that they will continue to play their role in the uplift of the country by fulfilling their professional responsibilities with full dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Christmas Agriculture Christian All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

3 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.