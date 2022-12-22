Sec Agriculture South cuts Christmas cake with Christian employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Dr. Faisal Zahoor, cut the Christmas cake along with the Christian employees working in department at Agriculture Secretariat South Punjab.

He congratulated the Christmas community.

On this occasion, Dr. Faisal Zahoor said that Christmas was a festival which is celebrated by the Christian community with religious enthusiasm.

He said that all the minorities including Christian community enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

He asked the employees to offer special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country on the special day of Christmas.

On this occasion, all the Christian employees thanked the Secretary Agriculture South Punjab for cutting the Christmas cake and expressed their commitment that they will continue to play their role in the uplift of the country by fulfilling their professional responsibilities with full dedication.