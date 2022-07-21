UrduPoint.com

Sec Agriculture South Suspends Agriculture Officer Extension Over Negligence

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, has suspended Agriculture Officer Extension Shujaabad and sought explanation from three officials over negligence

Saqib Ali Atteel paid visit to Shujaabad here on Thursday to review the cotton situation.

He issued suspension orders of Agriculture Officer Extension Shujabad Arjad Hussain for irregularities in cotton IPM plot records and failure to monitor cotton in the field and also called explanation to Director Agriculture Extension Multan Division Shahzad Sabir, Deputy Director Zafar Abbas and Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Shujaabad Falak Sher.

Speaking on this occasion, Saqib Ali said that he would continue to make surprise visits to check cotton exhibition plots and other cotton fields.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officers and staff over negligence.

He further said that cotton crop was passing through very critical phase at this time. The recent rains have resulted in an abundance of weeds in the cotton crop. The attack of various diseases and insects was also gaining momentum.

He directed field teams to remain engaged in guiding growers and continue pest scouting.

He further ordered officials to guide growers about care of cotton crop during and after rain as according to meteorological department more rains were expected and added that no negligence would be tolerated.

