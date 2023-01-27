Sec C&W for early completion of uplift projects

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) South Punjab Jawad Akram directed the authorities to complete development projects as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting with Highway and Building department officials during his visit to Muzaffargarh and ordered to ensure the quality of work and material in ongoing projects.

He directed the highway department officials to ensure the construction of new roads as well as plantation around them as it was also part of the projects for which regular funds have been allocated.

Secretary C&W expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Highway and Building departments.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Samiullah Farooq said that there were 33 road construction and repair projects under the supervision of the Highway Department, including 5 new projects, for which more than Rs 6.45 billion funds have been allocated.

So far, more than 8 projects have been completed and Rs 3.73 billion spent on them.

He said that the main road passing through the centre of the city was incomplete due to the non-availability of funds and higher authorities have been written for funds and it would be completed as soon as the funds are provided.

Deputy Director Development Anum Hafeez said that work was underway on 24 projects under the Building department, for which funds of more than 2.38 funds have been allocated.

The projects included Higher education, Health, Social Welfare, library, board of Revenue, Home, Jail, Judiciary, Police, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rescue 1122 projects.

Assistant Director Technical Tanveer Ahmad Sahu, XENs Highway, Building and other related departments attended the meeting.

Later, the Secretary of Communication and Works South Punjab inspected various development projects.