Sec forest, fisheries South visits DG Khan

Secretary Forest and Fisheries South Punjab, Sarfraz Magsi, accompanied by DG Wildlife and Fisheries Anwar Maan Wednesday visited Dera Ghazi Khan here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Forest and Fisheries South Punjab, Sarfraz Magsi, accompanied by DG Wildlife and Fisheries Anwar Maan Wednesday visited Dera Ghazi Khan here.

They visited Cage Cluster Development Project at Ghazi Ghat and a Laboratory set up for fishing department at DG Khan.

He also visited the Zoo located in Dera Ghazi Khan city.

Secretary Fisheries South Punjab Sarfraz Magsi talking on the occasion, said that the Cage Cluster project was the best plan to promote fisheries through which large number of fish could be produce on a small area.

He said that one ton of fish could be produced from one floating cage.

Sarfraz Magsi said that the diagnostic laboratory set up at Dharama would play a vital role in the development of fisheries.

He further said that the diseases of fish were being diagnosed through the laboratory and guidance to fish farmers was also being provided regarding water testing.

Secretary Fisheries said that 65 fish farmers have been provided technical assistance and guidelines through test reports during last two months.

The Secretary Fisheries has also visited DG Khan zoo and instructed the authorities to renovate Zoo in view of the up comming Eid-ul-Adha.

DG Wildlife also issued directions to improve cleanliness and security of the zoo.

Deputy Director Wildlife and officers of Fisheries department gave briefing to Secretary Fisheries South Punjab and DG Wildlife.