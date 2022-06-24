UrduPoint.com

Sec Health South Visits DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar, Reviews Service Delivery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Sec Health South visits DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar, reviews service delivery

Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Bahawalnagar and reviewed service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Bahawalnagar and reviewed service delivery.

Secretary Health took notice over complaints of bringing essential medicines from outside by various patients and immediately issued notice to the concerned staff.

He also issued suspension orders of radiographer over complaints of overcharging in radiology department.

He expressed anger over inactivation of three ventilators of ENT operation theater and isolation center and expressed displeasure on overall poor service delivery.

He also visited Cardiac, Paeds, Gynecology, General Surgery, Medicine and other wards and inquired about the health of patients.

Secretary Muhammad Iqbal also inspected the process of burning medical waste and issued instructions to MS to improve service delivery in a week and submit report by activating all inactive medical machinery.

The Secretary also visited the under construction sites of mother and Child Hospital and Medical College and directed to expedite work on the projects.

He said that the negligence during duty would not be tolerated as providing best and timely medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps was top priority.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Visit Bahawalnagar All From Best Top

Recent Stories

PM paying special attention to Balochistan's devel ..

PM paying special attention to Balochistan's development: Bizenjo

1 minute ago
 PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by takin ..

PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by taking full part: Tareen

1 minute ago
 DCs directed to ensure 100% target of COVID-19 vac ..

DCs directed to ensure 100% target of COVID-19 vaccination

1 minute ago
 Fesco striving to provide uninterrupted power supp ..

Fesco striving to provide uninterrupted power supply: chief

1 minute ago
 US Supreme Court strikes down constitutional right ..

US Supreme Court strikes down constitutional right to abortion

4 minutes ago
 EU top diplomat bids to 'reverse tensions' on surp ..

EU top diplomat bids to 'reverse tensions' on surprise Iran visit

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.