Sec Health South visits DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar, reviews service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Bahawalnagar and reviewed service delivery.

Secretary Health took notice over complaints of bringing essential medicines from outside by various patients and immediately issued notice to the concerned staff.

He also issued suspension orders of radiographer over complaints of overcharging in radiology department.

He expressed anger over inactivation of three ventilators of ENT operation theater and isolation center and expressed displeasure on overall poor service delivery.

He also visited Cardiac, Paeds, Gynecology, General Surgery, Medicine and other wards and inquired about the health of patients.

Secretary Muhammad Iqbal also inspected the process of burning medical waste and issued instructions to MS to improve service delivery in a week and submit report by activating all inactive medical machinery.

The Secretary also visited the under construction sites of mother and Child Hospital and Medical College and directed to expedite work on the projects.

He said that the negligence during duty would not be tolerated as providing best and timely medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps was top priority.