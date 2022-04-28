UrduPoint.com

Sec Housing For Completion Of Projects By May 15

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 03:23 PM

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing projects by May 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing projects by May 15.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said that there would be no compromise on quality of material in the projects.

He said that development projects were being completed to facilitate masses and no negligence and slow pace of work would be tolerated at any cost.

He also snubbed officers concerned over slow pace of work on six development schemes of water and sanitation agency (WASA) and parks and horticulture authority (PHA).

He said that all possible efforts were being made to facilitate masses at their door step.

