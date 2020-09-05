UrduPoint.com
Sec Housing South Directs WASA To Improve Public Service Delivery

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:47 PM

Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha, directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to further improve its public service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha, directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to further improve its public service delivery.

He ordered to take steps on war- footing to improve the recovery of WASA bills.

Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha expressed these views during visit to WASA head office here on Saturday.

He directed to pay focus on recovery of pending dues of bills to improve WASA resources.

Managing Director WASA, Nasir Iqbal giving briefing to Secretary Housing , said that WASA is providing drainage facilities to 65 percent population of the city.

Provision of water facility was also being provided to 55 percent population adding that strength of WASA consumers is up to 350,000.

The agency is facing serious financial crisis due to low tariff adding that there were also issues in dealing operational matters due to deteriorated condition of machinery.

The crown failure issues enhanced due to 1100 kilometers defective sewerage lines.

297 million gallon sewerage water was being generated in the city while 59 million gallon water was being thrown into river after Suraj Miani waste water treatment plant on daily basis.

The steps were being taken for waste water treatment plant in South as Rs 40 billion to be spent on the mega project.

APP /sak1515 hrs

