Sec Housing South For Joint Efforts To Eradicate Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Saturday that there were needed joint efforts to eradicate dengue virus.

He expressed these views while presiding over District Emergency Response Committee meeting held at Circuit house in which the measures for the prevention of dengue mosquito were reviewed and a plan of action was prepared for the future.

He directed all the institutions to work together with health authorities.

The risk of dengue has increased after the flood, which requires measures on war footing basis.

Measures are needed under an integrated strategy to prevent breeding of dengue larvae in offices, parks and other public places, Secretary added.

The preventive measures will continue till complete eradication of dengue virus.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, CEO Health Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi, DHO Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, DPC Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, all Deputy District Officers Multan and focal persons were present.

