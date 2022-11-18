Sec Housing South for timely completion of ongoing projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing uplift projects as early as possible to facilitate the masses.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the annual development projects 2022-23 here on Friday. PHA, WASA, and MDA officials gave a briefing to Secretary Housing.

Muhammad Asif Chaudhry ordered to complete the ongoing development projects at BCG chowk soon to provide relief to the public.

Slowness in the projects will not be tolerated and utilize funds properly.

He also directed WASA to complete projects timely and also resolved the hurdles in the schemes.

Instructions have been issued to XENs of Taunsa, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh for completing the schemes at the earliest.

He suggested a coordinated strategy to complete the schemes in the flood affected areas and there would be no compromise on the quality of work.

Expressing anger on WASA, directed officials to complete the projects on war footing basis.

DG MDA Qaiser Saleem, Deputy Secretary Zahid Iqbal and heads of other departments were also present on this occasion.