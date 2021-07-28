Sec Housing South for timely completion of uplift projects

Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha, directed the officials concerned to complete all ongoing uplift projects of clean drinking water, PHA, sewerage and others timely

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha, directed the officials concerned to complete all ongoing uplift projects of clean drinking water, PHA, sewerage and others timely.

Secretary Housing South Punjab expressed these views while taking briefing from PHA, WASA, MDA and Public Health Engineering officials at Commissioner office here on Wednesday.

He said that it was decided to start clean drinking water schemes under Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) across South Punjab.

Mr Chatha ordered departments to complete work on last year's ongoing schemes while directions have also been issued for tendering process of new uplift schemes.

The development work would be started soon after the completion of tendering process.

He said that sewerage was a major issue of Multan city and work would be started regarding it under a comprehensive strategy.

He ordered MDA to launch crackdown against illegal housing schemes and early allotment of houses under New Pakistan Housing Scheme.

All clean water schemes would be run through Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), Secretary added.

PHA, Public Health Engineering, WASA and MDA officials gave brifieing to Secretary about the uplift projects.

On this occasion, Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza and MD WASA Nasir Iqbal were also present.