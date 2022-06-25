UrduPoint.com

Sec Housing South Orders Inquiry Against XEN PHE

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Sec Housing South orders inquiry against XEN PHE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood has issued orders for inquiry against Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE) Muzaffargarh division Amjad Saleem under PEEDA Act 2006.

There were allegations of approval of non-scheduled items, violation of contract agreement, bogus payments, misuse of powers, negligence in signing of bids and violation of tenders rules and regulations against the official.

Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Jam Baqa Muhammad was appointed as inquiry officer and was directed to report his findings within two months.

XEN PHE Amjad Ali has been appointed as departmental representative and directed to submit reply within seven days.

Javed said that corrupt elements would not be tolerated, adding that the officers should perform their responsibilities honestly.

He further said that measures were being taken to complete all the projects in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh Amjad Ali All Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping ..

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping for by-polls in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Former govt put state institutions into economic c ..

Former govt put state institutions into economic crisis: Marriyum

30 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.