Sec Housing South orders inquiry against XEN PHE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood has issued orders for inquiry against Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE) Muzaffargarh division Amjad Saleem under PEEDA Act 2006.

There were allegations of approval of non-scheduled items, violation of contract agreement, bogus payments, misuse of powers, negligence in signing of bids and violation of tenders rules and regulations against the official.

Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Jam Baqa Muhammad was appointed as inquiry officer and was directed to report his findings within two months.

XEN PHE Amjad Ali has been appointed as departmental representative and directed to submit reply within seven days.

Javed said that corrupt elements would not be tolerated, adding that the officers should perform their responsibilities honestly.

He further said that measures were being taken to complete all the projects in a transparent manner.