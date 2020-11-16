Sec Human Rights summoned in missing person case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned secretary Ministry of Human Rights in person on December 7, in a case pertaining to missing person IT expert Sajid Mehmood.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved wife of missing person seeking contempt of court proceeding on non implementation of court orders regarding recovery of her husband.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the deputy attorney general to raise the matter before the Federal cabinet. The DAG Tayyab Shah pleaded that the federation had challenged the decision of single member bench in this case. The court had issued a stay order regarding payment of fine.

The court then adjourned hearing on the case till next date after the above instructions.