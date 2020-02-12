Sec Interior, CDA chairman summoned in local body powers case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner ICT and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case related to the powers of local body representatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner ICT and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case related to the powers of local body representatives.

The court also ordered to freeze the accounts of local government till further directions by the bench.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition related to the powers of local body representatives.

Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz appeared before the the court along with his counsel.

Aziz's pleaded that funds were available in accounts of local body but it were not being issued for development work of MCI.

The court summoned the above officers on February 21, to answer against the petition.