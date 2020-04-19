Sec Local govt visits Khanewal to review steps for wheat procurement, corona virus

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Local Government Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi paid visit to Khanewal to review steps taken for wheat procurement and against corona virus pandemic.

Presiding over a meeting with officials, Secretary ordered to achieve wheat procurement targets and directed District Food Controller (DFC) to focus on small growers during provision of gunny bags.

He ordered crackdown against shifting of wheat in other districts.

About corona virus, he said that there was no spac of any negligence regarding corona virus.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi briefed the Secretary Local Government that 9157 applications had received regarding wheat procurement.

He informed that food department would procure 285,000 metric ton wheat from three tehsils while PACO will procure one lac metric ton wheat from Mian Channu tehsil.

He said that FIRs had lodged against seven people over taking wheat in other districts.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, ADCS, ACs and other officials were present.

Earlier, Secretary planted a sapling in Tehsil Council.

