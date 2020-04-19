UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sec Local Govt Visits Khanewal To Review Steps For Wheat Procurement, Corona Virus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Sec Local govt visits Khanewal to review steps for wheat procurement, corona virus

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Local Government Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi paid visit to Khanewal to review steps taken for wheat procurement and against corona virus pandemic.

Presiding over a meeting with officials, Secretary ordered to achieve wheat procurement targets and directed District Food Controller (DFC) to focus on small growers during provision of gunny bags.

He ordered crackdown against shifting of wheat in other districts.

About corona virus, he said that there was no spac of any negligence regarding corona virus.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi briefed the Secretary Local Government that 9157 applications had received regarding wheat procurement.

He informed that food department would procure 285,000 metric ton wheat from three tehsils while PACO will procure one lac metric ton wheat from Mian Channu tehsil.

He said that FIRs had lodged against seven people over taking wheat in other districts.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, ADCS, ACs and other officials were present.

Earlier, Secretary planted a sapling in Tehsil Council.

APP /qbs-sak1150 hrs

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Khanewal Muhammad Ali From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.