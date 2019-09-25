UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sec Population Balochistan Arrested After Court Cancels Bail

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:26 PM

Sec Population Balochistan arrested after court cancels bail

The Kohsar Police Station Islamabad Wednesday arrested Secretary Population Balochistan Imran Taj after Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his interim bail plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Kohsar Police Station Islamabad Wednesday arrested Secretary Population Balochistan Imran Taj after Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his interim bail plea.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on interim bail plea of accused Imran Taj and dismissed the same on the request of prosecution.

The Islamabad Police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Imran Taj on application of a local businessman Syed Usman on dishonor of a cheque worth Rs 38.5 million.

The accused had obtained an interim bail from IHC which was canceled onthis day hearing after which police arrested Taj from court premises.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Balochistan Police Police Station Same FIR Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

Home Economics University holds autism awareness s ..

13 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to pass Federal Law on climate to mainstream a ..

31 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks PEMRA reply for fining ..

5 minutes ago

ANP Tehsil vice president kidnapped

5 minutes ago

Naek allowed to meet Zardari

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.