Sec Population Balochistan arrested after court cancels bail

The Kohsar Police Station Islamabad Wednesday arrested Secretary Population Balochistan Imran Taj after Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his interim bail plea

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on interim bail plea of accused Imran Taj and dismissed the same on the request of prosecution.

The Islamabad Police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Imran Taj on application of a local businessman Syed Usman on dishonor of a cheque worth Rs 38.5 million.

The accused had obtained an interim bail from IHC which was canceled onthis day hearing after which police arrested Taj from court premises.