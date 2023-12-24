MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Secretary of school education South Punjab, Dr Obaidullah Khokhar, said on Sunday that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah turned the dream of Pakistan into reality through his abilities, determination and extraordinary character.

In his message regarding the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Secretary School Education said that they have to follow his principles to make Pakistan a strengthened state educationally and economically.

"We need to work with dedication by adopting the principles of unity, faith and discipline for the development and prosperity of the country.

Secretary School Education South Punjab while congratulating the Christian community of Pakistan regarding Christmas, said that the Christian community has always rendered valuable services in the development and prosperity of the country and has played an effective role in all spheres of life.

He further said that the services rendered by the Christian community for the country couldn't be forgotten in any way.

Christian community people were serving the nation and country from Section Officer to various key posts in Education Secretariat South Punjab, he concluded.