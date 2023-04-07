Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sec Services South For Accelerating Work On Under Construction Secretariat Building

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Sec Services South for accelerating work on under construction secretariat building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The monitoring of under construction project of the Civil Secretariat South Punjab has been started by the Services Department to ensure its timely completion.

Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen paid visit to the project site at Matital and chaired a review meeting which was attended by Additional Secretary Coordination and S&GAD South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Project Director IDAP, resident engineer and GM of the concerned construction company.

Secretary Services reviewed the progress on the project in detail and directed to speed up the work on the project adding that slowness of work will not be tolerated.

Amjad Shoaib also directed the Project Director and consultant of IDAP to facilitate contractors on a fast-track basis in terms of approvals and technical support and asked to hold review meetings twice a week next to monitor the pace of work on the project.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Visit Progress SITE General Motors Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

7 minutes ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

52 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

1 hour ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

1 hour ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.