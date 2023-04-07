Sec Services South for accelerating work on under construction secretariat building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The monitoring of under construction project of the Civil Secretariat South Punjab has been started by the Services Department to ensure its timely completion.

Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen paid visit to the project site at Matital and chaired a review meeting which was attended by Additional Secretary Coordination and S&GAD South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Project Director IDAP, resident engineer and GM of the concerned construction company.

Secretary Services reviewed the progress on the project in detail and directed to speed up the work on the project adding that slowness of work will not be tolerated.

Amjad Shoaib also directed the Project Director and consultant of IDAP to facilitate contractors on a fast-track basis in terms of approvals and technical support and asked to hold review meetings twice a week next to monitor the pace of work on the project.