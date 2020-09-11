Sec Urban Planning plants sapling in Zarghoon Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Urban Planning and Development Abdul Lateef Kakarr on Friday planted a sapling in connection with the Prime Minister's Green Pakistan drive here at the Zarghoon Town of the provincial capital.

Director General Quetta Development Authority Salahud Din Noorzai and other officials of Urban Planning and Development department were also present in the housing scheme launched by the QDA.

Secretary, underlined the need for planting trees as many as possible.

The government departments could effectively fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green Pakistan by planting trees in all government departments and institutes.

"Green and clean environment in other words is a name of life in this planet and this is only thing we could leave behind for our next generation," he said.

Kakarr noted that the government and public serious efforts in this connection could help make our environment living worthy,"ask.