SECDIV conducts two-day CIT training for customs officials: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Two-day Commodity Identification Training (CIT) was conducted for Customs officials by a team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) held here at the Model Custom Collectorate.

Over the two days, lectures, demonstration and discussions were held on various aspects of strategic export controls, identification of sensitive commodities and implementation of the UNSC sanctions, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday said.

SECDIV outreach activities were aimed at enhancing competence and technical know-how for the implementation of Export Control on Goods, Technologies, Material and Equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act-2004 (SECA-2004), and enrich awareness on the UNSC sanctions regime with focus on the tools and methods for effective national counter proliferation efforts.

The training event was part of SECDIV routine Annual Outreach and Capacity Building Plan.

