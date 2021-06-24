UrduPoint.com
SECDIV Workshop Takes Up National Counter-proliferation Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

SECDIV workshop takes up national counter-proliferation efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The participants of a two-day training workshop discussed 'Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act-2004 (SECA-2004)' and its implementation relating to export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment.

According to the Foreign Office, a team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) on June 23-23 conducted the capacity-building training at the Customs House, Quetta, which was attended by representatives of the enforcement agencies, including Customs, Frontier Corps, Quarantine Department of the Federal Government, and Pakistan Post.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing awareness on the United Nations Security Council sanctions regime with focus on the tools and methods for effective national counter-proliferation efforts.

  Over the two days, lectures were held on various aspects of strategic export controls, identification of sensitive commodities, implementation of the UNSC sanctions, and national counter-proliferation efforts.

  The SECDIV team also visited the University of Balochistan and Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry to sensitize the academia and business community on relevant aspects, and emphasized the importance of due diligence for safe and secure trade.

  The training event was part of SECDIV's routine annual outreach and capacity-building plan, the FO said.

