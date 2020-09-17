SECMC inks MoU for planting 20,000 saplings in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):In a major push for increasing the green cover, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has announced a collaboration with HANDS Pakistan for the plantation of 20,000 saplings across Tharparkar district. The company's spokesman Mohsin Babbur informed here on Thursday that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between SECMC and HANDS Pakistan whereby SECMC would provide 20,000 plants to HANDS for the plantation.

The collaboration had been done under Thar Million Tree Program an initiative of SECMC and the Thar Foundation he said adding that with the current agreement, the total count of trees would stand around 800,000. As per the collaboration, different types of indigenous plants would be provided to Tharparkar while out of the 20,000 plants approximately 10,000 plants would be planted in Thar Block II, he added. He apprised that the SECMC and HANDS Pakistan would also be responsible for the continuous monitoring and supervision of these plants across the areas of the plantation. Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Muneeb of SECMC said the company was vigorously working for making the clean and green environment in district Tharparkar and specifically in Thar Block II as it attached great importance to health, safety, and environment (HSE) initiatives.

"Keeping in view this approach, we have now partnered with HANDS Pakistan to expand the horizon of such activities and allow us to fulfill our program objective of planting one million trees across Thar," he added. Abdul Karim, District Executive HANDS Pakistan, said the contribution of SECMC in the region through its various interventions had shown significant satisfaction among local people and made a really positive contribution to their lives. The spokesman said the SECMC had already established Sindh's largest private sector nursery spread over 80 acres of land and having a capacity to nurture 0.5 million saplings at a time. The nursery had contributed saplings of different local species like Sarhain, Moringa, Bairi, Babur, Neem, and Kandi,he added.

According to him, the program was aimed at contributing to carbon footprint reduction and promoting a green and healthy environment in Tharparkar.