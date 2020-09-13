Second accused in Motorway rape case surrenders to police

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A suspect in the Lahore Motorway rape case surrendered to the CIA Model Town police on Sunday.

Police sources said that 36-years-old suspect, Waqarul Hassan, arrived at the police station with a relative and surrendered himself to the duty officer.

The suspect denied any involvement in the rape of a woman at Motorway on Wednesday night. He said he was not even in the area. The suspect said that his brother-in-law, Abbas, was using his mobile phone and he was involved in some criminal activities.

Police sources said the man denied being near the crime scene at the time of the rape.

The police are now interrogating him and will investigate further. He has a criminal background and was released from jail two weeks ago.