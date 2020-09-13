UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Accused In Motorway Rape Case Surrenders To Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Second accused in Motorway rape case surrenders to police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A suspect in the Lahore Motorway rape case surrendered to the CIA Model Town police on Sunday.

Police sources said that 36-years-old suspect, Waqarul Hassan, arrived at the police station with a relative and surrendered himself to the duty officer.

The suspect denied any involvement in the rape of a woman at Motorway on Wednesday night. He said he was not even in the area. The suspect said that his brother-in-law, Abbas, was using his mobile phone and he was involved in some criminal activities.

Police sources said the man denied being near the crime scene at the time of the rape.

The police are now interrogating him and will investigate further. He has a criminal background and was released from jail two weeks ago.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Motorway Police Station Mobile Jail CIA Man Criminals Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

16 minutes ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

1 hour ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

2 hours ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.