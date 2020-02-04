Second airline of China too starts flight for Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The process of returning Pakistani citizens from China to country is underway as furthermore 36 passengers have reached Karachi.As per media reports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) The process of returning Pakistani citizens from China to country is underway as furthermore 36 passengers have reached Karachi.As per media reports, second airline of China has started its flight operation for Pakistan after that Air China Flight 945 landed at 10 pm in the night at Karachi Airport.

China Air flight carrying 36 passengers reached Karachi from Beijing.Passengers have been allowed to go home after scanning of Coronavirus at the airport.Flight operation that was suspended on Feb 2 has been restored a day earlier.Pakistan has temporarily suspended the flight operation to China on Jan 29 amid Coronavirus outbreak in China.Sources said that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will restore its flight operation for China from Feb 6.