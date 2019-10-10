Second Alhamra National Exhibition next month

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has begun preparations for the Second 'Alhamra National Exhibition', to be held next month in which artists over the age of 25 would be able to participate

According to LAC spokesperson, the exhibition would consist of painting, sculpture, installation and video art.

Artists from across the country will be able to submit their artwork by November 10 to attend the second Alhamra National Exhibition.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that LAC always intended to share art and culture from all over Pakistan to promote our cultural heritage.