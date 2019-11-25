UrduPoint.com
Second Alhamra National Exhibition On 28th

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:17 PM

Second Alhamra national exhibition on 28th

The second annual Alhamra National Exhibition is being organized at Alhamra Art Gallery here on November 28 (Thursday), under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The second annual Alhamra National Exhibition is being organized at Alhamra Art Gallery here on November 28 (Thursday), under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

Provincial Minister of Law Mohammad Basharat Raja will be the chief guest on the occasion.

A total of 250 artworks of 145 artists will be showcased in the exhibition.

The aim of exhibition is to provide opportunities to young artists promote their work and inspiration.

