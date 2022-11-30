Second annual inter exam to start from Dec 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The second annual examination of intermediate part-I, II, composite-2022 will commence from December 1 under the aegis of board of intermediate and secondary education Faisalabad.

According to Secretary Board Dr Saleem Tiqqi Shah, a total of 13,097 candidates will appear in the examination.

Faisalabad board set up 44 examination centers in four districts Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

He said that mobile inspectors and supervisory staff from the education department had been deployed for monitoring the examination.

The roll number slip has been dispatched to all candidates at their postal address and educational institutes.

The candidates can contact the office of controller examination at land line number 041-2517710-11 or website www.bisefsd.edu.pk , in case of any difficulty.