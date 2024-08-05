Second Annual Matriculation Exams To Begin From 20th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The second annual examinations of matriculation under the Board of Intermediate
and Secondary education Faisalabad will start from August 20.
According to Secretary BISE Dr Habib ur Rehman, the roll number slips have been
dispatched to all candidates at their postal address, however, if any candidate fail to
receive the roll number in time, he could contact the Matric branch of the board.
The candidates can also download their slips from website www.bise.fsd.edu.pk
