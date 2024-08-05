Second annual matriculation exams to begin from 20th

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The second annual examinations of matriculation under the Board of Intermediate

and Secondary education Faisalabad will start from August 20.

According to Secretary BISE Dr Habib ur Rehman, the roll number slips have been

dispatched to all candidates at their postal address, however, if any candidate fail to

receive the roll number in time, he could contact the Matric branch of the board.

The candidates can also download their slips from website www.bise.fsd.edu.pk