Second APBCMGCCT To Be Stared From Sept 01 In Quetta: Meena Majeed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Sports Meena Majeed Baloch on Monday said that the second All Pakistan, Balochistan Chief Minister Gold Cup cricket Tournament (APBCMGCCT) would be started from September 01 at Aub Staduim Quetta.
She said this while addressing a press conference along with Secretary Sports Dura Baloch.
She said that all resources would be utilized for the promotion of sports in Balochistan in order to engage youth sports activities so that they would make bright the name of the country and the province through participating of International games.
Meena Majeed Baloch said that the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup Cricket Tournament would be started in Quetta from September 1 which could be ended till September 14.
She said that at least 26 teams from all over the country would take part in this tournament, including 18 regional teams.
Provincial Sports Adviser Meena Majeed said that there are 12 different sports grounds in Quetta, whether it is the promotion of sports or the development of Balochistan with Rs 200 billion, it is a difficult task. It is also difficult to develop half of Pakistan. She said that this budget is insufficient for the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area.
On this occasion, Secretary Sports Dura Baloch said that due to the heat during the day in Quetta, the matches would be played at night.
He said that the installation of floodlights in Akbar Bugti Stadium will be completed in the next four days.
