Second attempt of poaching Tarantulas Spider foiled in a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Department has successfully foiled second attempt of poaching of Tarantulas Spider, a rare wild specie, from Manshera district in a week time.

The offender was apprehended by staff of Mansehra Wildlife Sub Division at a temporary check post set up on G.

T road.

The spider was caught from Riyar area of the district and was being transported to Abbotabad district for sale.

The offender has been charged under relevant laws of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015 and will be dealt further accordingly.