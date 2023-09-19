Second autism centre set up

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A second state-of-the-art autism center has been established at the Divisional Public school and College main campus.

Three classrooms beautified with wall paintings have been reserved for the autism center. Separate washrooms for children and highly qualified psychologist teachers have been appointed.

At least 17 children affected by autism have so far been enrolled in the center. This was told by Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed during her visit to the centers here on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi was also present.

Principal Shahid Mahmood briefed her about the facilities in the center.

The commissioner emphasized the provision of education and training to affected children.

She said that the objective of setting up autism centers was to bring children suffering from autism at a par with normal students by providing them with special training. She directed maintaining a pleasant and clean environment for children at the center.