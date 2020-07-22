Second batch of KCR tenders floated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The subsequent batch of six different tenders worth Rs. 50 million pertaining to electrical, signals and telecommunications work in the rehabilitation of KCR has been floated by Pakistan Railways on Wednesday.

The tenders are invited for 9 different stations on the KCR loop from Karachi City to Orangi stations entailing Karachi Port Trust, Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Baldia, Shah Abdul Latif, SITE and Manghopir stations enroute, according to a news release.

This batch was preceded by the batch of civil work tenders worth Rs.

102 million for rehabilitation of different stations and level crossing earlier this month on July 2nd.

Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota said on the occasion that Pakistan Railways had expedited the rehabilitation work along the track in order to meet the deadline set by the apex court.

"As per the directives of Supreme Court the KCR track rehabilitation work is going on smoothly with accelerated pace and the commuters in Karachi will soon take benefit from the restored KCR project" commented the PD KCR.