Second Bench Hearing Bail Plea Of Speaker Sindh Assembly, Others Dissolved

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:18 PM

Second bench hearing bail plea of Speaker Sindh Assembly, others dissolved

The second bench hearing bail plea of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and other suspects has also been dissolved

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) The second bench hearing bail plea of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and other suspects has also been dissolved.Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar included in SHC bench has recused himself from hearing bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani and others in corruption case and sent matter to Chief Justice for constitution of new bench.

It is vital to mention here that earlier Justice K K Agha had also recused himself from hearing bail plea of speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and others.Agha Siraj Durrani is in the jail in corruption case while suspect Maseeh-u-Deen, Gulzar and others have been granted interim bail.A case of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income is pending hearing against these suspects in Accountability Court (AC) .

