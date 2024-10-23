Second BoS Meeting Held At SABS University
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Department of Fine Arts at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Arts, Design and Heritage in Jamshoro, successfully convened its second board of Studies (BoS) meeting. The meeting featured faculty members, external experts Nuraya Shaikh Nabi and Naveed Sadiq from the Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, Karachi.
The Chairperson of the Department of Fine Arts, Fazal Ellahi Khan, extended a warm welcome to all the BoS members. The agenda included a comprehensive review of the Fine Arts curriculum, covering all academic years.
The meeting acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the BoS members, faculty, administrative
staff, and support staff, whose collective efforts were instrumental in the successful completion of
this significant academic initiative.
Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, presented a traditional Sindhi Ajrak, crafted by the university's textile department, to the external members. She also articulated the university's educational objectives and its commitment to achieving higher standards in the field of arts and design.
