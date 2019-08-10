Second butterfly house inaugurated in city Lahore

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has constructed second butterfly house of provincial capital to provide recreational facilities to the Lahorites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has constructed second butterfly house of provincial capital to provide recreational facilities to the Lahorites.

According to PHA sources here on Saturday, Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed inaugurated the house.

Sources said that PHA Zone I Director Javed Hamid constructed this butterfly house in short time of two months with great hard work.

Five types of local butterflies have been kept in the house including lemon butterfly, lime butterfly, plain tiger butterfly and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that house is created in board of Revenue Society, Johar Town. The visitors could make a free entry during first three days of Eid-ul-Azha.